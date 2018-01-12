XRegister
12/01/2018 - 16:50 GMT

Thanks Liverpool – Bristol City Boss Pleased Reds Trust Robins With Ryan Kent

 




Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has expressed his gratitude towards Liverpool for trusting the Championship club with the loan of Ryan Kent.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Championship outfit from Liverpool on Friday on a loan deal until the end of the season as he looks to make his mark in English football.




He had a disastrous loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in the first half of the season and the lack of opportunities forced Liverpool to cut short his stay in Germany.

Kent is looking to rekindle his fledging career in the Championship at Bristol City and Johnson believes his performances for Barnsley last year suggest the winger can cut it in the second tier of English football.
 


The Bristol City boss is also thankful towards Liverpool for entrusting them with Kent’s development at a crucial stage of his career.  

Johnson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to bring in a player of Ryan Kent’s quality.

"He did very well at Barnsley last year and he’ll bring genuine speed, athleticism and ball control to our squad.

“We thank Liverpool for entrusting us with another top player’s development and I’m looking forward to welcoming him into the group.”

Kent made just six league appearances for Freiberg during his loan stint and will be hopeful of playing more in the Championship.
 