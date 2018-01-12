This Is Big Reason Behind Me Joining Rangers – New Gers Under-20s Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers Under-20s joint head coach Stuart Taylor has revealed that the opportunity to work alongside Billy Kirkwood played a big part in him joining the club.



With Graeme Murty stepping up to take charge of the first team, the Gers appointed Taylor on Wednesday to manage the development squad.











The former Aston Villa Under-23s and Wolverhampton Wanderers first team coach will take on his new role and work alongside Kirkwood and Peter Lovenkrands until next summer.



And Taylor, who insisted that the chance to share Kirkwood’s knowledge and experience was a big reason behind him accepting the coaching job at Rangers, believes he will be able to improve himself further by working together with the former Dundee United boss.





“Obviously Peter is younger and coming through and he’s really starting out compared to Kirky”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how much he is looking forward to working alongside Kirkwood and Lovenkrands.

“Kirky is someone I used to be against from the other bench coaching, and I know from coaching courses with the SFA that the experience and knowledge he has is incredible.



“A big part of me coming here was to delve into that as I am always looking to improve and get better as a coach.



“Since being in here working with him, it has been an eye-opener and it is a great part for me to go and be educated and improve myself as well.



“So it played a big part in me coming to the club and working alongside him.”



Besides the appointment of Taylor, Rangers also confirmed that former players Kevin Thomson and Gregory Vignal have re-joined the club to work in the intermediate academy, which is Under-13s to the Under-15s.

