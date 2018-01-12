Tottenham Hotspur Not Sleeping In Transfer Market, Mauricio Pochettino Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that his team are "awake" to the situation in the transfer market and if someone becomes available that they want then they will make a move.



The Lilywhites haven't yet signed any players in January, though youngster Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has moved out on loan to Burnley until the end of the season.











Pochettino's team though have been linked with a move for Bordeaux's Malcom, who is also being courted by rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.



The manager on his part insists that nothing has been finalised yet, but there is a possibility of the situation changing at any point in time.





"Until today, now, nobody is close to arriving in this transfer window", the manager said at a press conference.

"Maybe in the last five minutes since we came in here who knows [laughs]. But when we stepped into this room nothing."



On the rumours that have been doing the rounds, Pochettino said that Spurs can sign only a few in spite of a resounding number of players being linked.



"I think you know how the business is today.



"I think Tottenham is a club that in three and a half years I’ve seen a minimum of 100 names linked and in the end we sign a few."



Work is still ongoing as far as the transfer market is concerned.



"We’re working. We’re awake to the market. If something is available on terms we can take, of course we’ll do it. But if not, it’s difficult."



Pochettino's team are currently placed fifth in the league table with 41 points from 22 matches and have a match against Everton scheduled on Saturday.

