We Must Reach December Form Levels – Leeds United Star

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane insists that he has no doubt over the team's quality and if they can maintain the levels they reached in December they can achieve their desired goal.



The Whites, currently placed sixth in the Championship table, won four of their six matches during the busy month of December, losing just one in the process.











O'Kane, who took part in three of those matches, helping his side win in all three, insists that he has full faith in the squad that Leeds have on offer this season



And if they manage to maintain that form until the end of February or March there is no reason why they cannot be challenging for a playoff spot at the end of the season, he feels.





"I don’t doubt that we are a good team, I don’t doubt that we have the quality and when we can reach the levels we have in December we can beat anyone in the league", O'Kane said at a press conference.

"For us it’s about consistency it’s about putting ourselves in the position towards the end of February and March, to give ourselves a chance in the run, to achieve what we want to achieve."



Leeds' next match will be on Saturday away from home against Ipswich Town, as they bid to bounce back from exiting the FA Cup at Newport County.

