06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/01/2018 - 17:27 GMT

We’ve Been Skiing, We’ll Show Arsenal Our Football – Ostersund FK Star

 




Ostersund FK goalkeeper Aly Keita admits that his team are desperate to prove their worth when they play Arsenal in the Europa League next month.

The Gunners have been pitted against the Swedish side in the last 32 of the Europa League and the first leg will take place at the Jamtkraft Arena on 15th February.




Under the tutelage an English manager Graham Potter, the club from southern Sweden have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years and are now preparing for the biggest game in the club’s history when they take on Premier League giants Arsenal in Europe.

The Swedish club are currently on a team building exercise and have been skiing at minus 20 degrees Celsius – and Keita and his team-mates are enjoying their time away from the game.
 


The Ostersund custodian stressed that the club are prepared to show Arsenal what they are all about when they face each other next month.  

The 31-year-old told Swedish outlet OD Sport: “We have a few players who never used a ski before and we think this is great.

“We also want to show Arsenal how we do play football at Ostersund.”

Keita and his team will travel to London for the return leg a week after the game in Sweden.
 