XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 12:32 GMT

AC Milan Reject Daring Wolves Bid For Striker

 




Championship leaders Wolves have failed with a daring bid to sign Everton target and AC Milan striker Andre Silva in this month’s transfer window.

AC Milan paid big money to sign the striker from FC Porto last summer, but he has failed to hit the ground running in Italy and is yet to find the back of net in Serie A this season.




His future has come under the scanner in the winter window, with suggestions that he has been generating considerable interest from English clubs.

Everton have been linked with having an interest, but according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, AC Milan received a big money offer from Championship leaders Wolves.
 


It has been claimed that the English second tier leaders offered €40m for Silva, but the Rossoneri have rejected the bid as they are not looking to sell the striker this month.  

The Rossoneri have made it clear that Silva is not going to leave the club in the winter window as they still believe in the former Porto man’s quality.

Wolves have a huge lead at the top of the Championship at the moment and are keen to add to their squad in the January window in anticipation of a looming Premier League campaign.

The club have a close relationship with Andre Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes and it remains to be seen whether they look to tempt AC Milan with another offer for the striker.
 