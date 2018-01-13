AC Milan Reject Daring Wolves Bid For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship leaders Wolves have failed with a daring bid to sign Everton target and AC Milan striker Andre Silva in this month’s transfer window.



AC Milan paid big money to sign the striker from FC Porto last summer, but he has failed to hit the ground running in Italy and is yet to find the back of net in Serie A this season.











His future has come under the scanner in the winter window, with suggestions that he has been generating considerable interest from English clubs.



Everton have been linked with having an interest, but according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, AC Milan received a big money offer from Championship leaders Wolves.





It has been claimed that the English second tier leaders offered €40m for Silva, but the Rossoneri have rejected the bid as they are not looking to sell the striker this month.

The Rossoneri have made it clear that Silva is not going to leave the club in the winter window as they still believe in the former Porto man’s quality.



Wolves have a huge lead at the top of the Championship at the moment and are keen to add to their squad in the January window in anticipation of a looming Premier League campaign.



The club have a close relationship with Andre Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes and it remains to be seen whether they look to tempt AC Milan with another offer for the striker.

