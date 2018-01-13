AC Milan Star Flattered At Liverpool Interest In Re-Signing Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Suso has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Liverpool in this month’s transfer window, but a deal is far from being agreed.



Liverpool have been engaged in preliminary discussions with AC Milan winger Suso as they look to add to their squad following a Philippe Coutinho’s departure this month.











A former Red himself, the Spaniard left Liverpool for AC Milan in 2015 and has been performing well this season in a Rossoneri side who are eleventh in Serie A at the moment.



Jurgen Klopp is interested in taking Suso back to Anfield in the winter and according to Spanish sports daily AS, the Spaniard is also considering returning to Liverpool.





He is excited at the idea of playing for the Reds again and featuring in the Champions League this season is also an attractive proposition for the Spaniard.

However, a deal is far being closed as the discussions are only at a preliminary stage and he recently signed a contract until 2022 with the Serie A giants, which strengthen their position.



He has a buy-out clause worth €40m in his contract, but Liverpool or his agent are yet to make any concrete moves to make sure Suso ends up at Anfield again this month.



The Spaniard has been a creative spark for AC Milan this season, scoring seven goals and registering nine assists in all competitions.

