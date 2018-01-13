XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 13:25 GMT

Alexis Sanchez Price Bargain When Compared To Virgil van Dijk Fee – Former Manchester United Star

 




Former Manchester United forward Andy Ritchie believes that Alexis Sanchez would be a potential bargain for any club compared to the money Liverpool spent on Virgil van Dijk.

In recent days the Sanchez transfer saga has turned on its head with the entry of Manchester United, who are looking to hijack Manchester City’s move for the Chilean.




Manchester United are believed to be prepared to match Arsenal’s £35m asking price and also pay agent fees worth £5m in order to take Sanchez to Old Trafford in this month’s transfer window.

Manchester City are said to be preparing to walk away from the deal as they are not ready to pay the quoted sums at the moment, but Ritchie feels that the winger is a bargain in the current market.
 


He cited the world record fee Liverpool paid to sign centre-back Van Dijk from Southampton this month and says Manchester United must get their hands on Sanchez as it would be a bargain deal.  

Asked if Manchester United should push the boat out for Sanchez, Ritchie said on MUTV: “You have got to.

“Arsenal have got to think about the money.

"His contract is up in the summer, do they leave it and say ‘we’ll let it run out’ – I am not sure they will want to do that.

“In terms of the money we are talking about – Van Dijk went for £75m.

"If we get him for the price being talked about, it will be a bargain.”
 