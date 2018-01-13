Alexis Sanchez Price Bargain When Compared To Virgil van Dijk Fee – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United forward Andy Ritchie believes that Alexis Sanchez would be a potential bargain for any club compared to the money Liverpool spent on Virgil van Dijk.



In recent days the Sanchez transfer saga has turned on its head with the entry of Manchester United, who are looking to hijack Manchester City’s move for the Chilean.











Manchester United are believed to be prepared to match Arsenal’s £35m asking price and also pay agent fees worth £5m in order to take Sanchez to Old Trafford in this month’s transfer window.



Manchester City are said to be preparing to walk away from the deal as they are not ready to pay the quoted sums at the moment, but Ritchie feels that the winger is a bargain in the current market.





He cited the world record fee Liverpool paid to sign centre-back Van Dijk from Southampton this month and says Manchester United must get their hands on Sanchez as it would be a bargain deal.

Asked if Manchester United should push the boat out for Sanchez, Ritchie said on MUTV: “You have got to.



“Arsenal have got to think about the money.



"His contract is up in the summer, do they leave it and say ‘we’ll let it run out’ – I am not sure they will want to do that.



“In terms of the money we are talking about – Van Dijk went for £75m.



"If we get him for the price being talked about, it will be a bargain.”

