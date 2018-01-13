Atletico Madrid Rekindle Interest In Chelsea Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid could revive their interest in Chelsea linked Andrea Belotti in the summer if Antoine Griezmann leaves the club.



Belotti has struggled hit last season’s heights in front of goal and is currently recovering from a knee injury, which has been expected to rule out a transfer in January.











Torino have been insisting that they are not worried about Belotti’s future at the club, stressing the presence of a €100m buy-out clause in the striker’s contract.



Chelsea have been constantly linked with a move for the striker, but according to Sky Italia, Atletico Madrid are expected to revive their interest in Belotti in the summer transfer window.





Atletico Madrid are aware Griezmann, who is a Manchester United and Barcelona target, could leave at the end of the season and they are identifying targets to replace him.

And the Torino striker is one of the top names the club are expected to pursue should the Frenchman eventually leave Los Colchoneros at the end of the current campaign.



However, the Serie A outfit are unlikely to accept an offer less than the figure specified in Belotti’s release clause.

