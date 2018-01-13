Chelsea Are Running Out Of Steam – Martin Keown

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks that Chelsea are running out of steam after watching the champions held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge by Leicester City.
The game is Chelsea's third 0-0 draw in a row and despite Antonio Conte's men managing to keep clean sheets, they are not hitting the back of the net.
Conte has admitted that his players have shown signs of tiredness and Keown thinks the Blues are now running out of steam.
The Arsenal legend also thinks that Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard's form has dipped.
He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "I think the way Chelsea are asked to play hard work is the first thing you have to offer and they are running out of steam.
"They played against an Arsenal team just a few days ago.
"I think Hazard's form has dipped. He over indulges in possession. He doesn't move the ball quick enough", Keown added.
The games keep coming thick and fast for Chelsea and the Blues are due to play host to Norwich City in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday night, before then heading to lock horns with Brighton on Saturday.
Arsenal then host Chelsea in the second leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie poised at 0-0 on 24th January.