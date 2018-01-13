XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 19:54 GMT

Chelsea Are Running Out Of Steam – Martin Keown

 




Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks that Chelsea are running out of steam after watching the champions held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge by Leicester City.

The game is Chelsea's third 0-0 draw in a row and despite Antonio Conte's men managing to keep clean sheets, they are not hitting the back of the net.




Conte has admitted that his players have shown signs of tiredness and Keown thinks the Blues are now running out of steam.

The Arsenal legend also thinks that Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard's form has dipped. 
 


He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "I think the way Chelsea are asked to play hard work is the first thing you have to offer and they are running out of steam.

"They played against an Arsenal team just a few days ago.

"I think Hazard's form has dipped. He over indulges in possession. He doesn't move the ball quick enough", Keown added.

The games keep coming thick and fast for Chelsea and the Blues are due to play host to Norwich City in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday night, before then heading to lock horns with Brighton on Saturday.

Arsenal then host Chelsea in the second leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie poised at 0-0 on 24th January.
 