Chelsea Are Running Out Of Steam – Martin Keown

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks that Chelsea are running out of steam after watching the champions held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge by Leicester City.



The game is Chelsea's third 0-0 draw in a row and despite Antonio Conte's men managing to keep clean sheets, they are not hitting the back of the net.











Conte has admitted that his players have shown signs of tiredness and Keown thinks the Blues are now running out of steam.



The Arsenal legend also thinks that Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard's form has dipped .





He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: " I think the way Chelsea are asked to play hard work is the first thing you have to offer and they are running out of steam.