Claude Puel Comments On Future of Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has made it clear that he wants to keep Arsenal and Liverpool wing target Riyad Mahrez at the club.



Mahrez has rekindled his form under Puel at Leicester this season and his performances have seen an upward trend over the last few months for the King Power Stadium outfit.











However, he has again been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window and could be an attractive proposition this month.



Liverpool are believed to be eyeing him as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal have again been linked with having an interest in signing the Algerian winger.





However, Puel stressed that it’s evident that he is enjoying his football with Leicester and is currently happy at the club.

The Leicester manager insisted that he is very keen to hold on to one of the best players in the club.



"We can see from today he is enjoying his football”, Puel told BBC’s Match of the Day programme.



“He is happy in playing, in training, he is happy with us and his team-mates.



“There is a lot of speculation about the players, but of course we are happy with him, and we want to keep our best player."



Mahrez has a contract until 2020 with the Foxes.

