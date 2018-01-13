He’s Looking Like Proper Defender – Former Scottish Top Flight Star Impressed With Rangers Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Craigan believes that Rangers defender Danny Wilson is now beginning to look like a "proper centre half" and is impressed with the way the former Liverpool man has gone about his business at Ibrox after winning back his spot in the team.



Wilson struggled to win over Pedro Caixinha at Rangers, but has benefited following the Portuguese's sacking and the installation of ex-youth coach Graeme Murty in the dugout.











The defender has been regularly trusted by Murty and has also proven himself a goal threat at the other end of the pitch.



And former Motherwell star Craigan is impressed with the way Wilson is maturing.





" I think Danny Wilson at 26 is now starting to look like a proper centre half, a number one centre half where he's relied upon", Craigan said on Ladbrokes Facebook Live.