XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 22:33 GMT

He’s Looking Like Proper Defender – Former Scottish Top Flight Star Impressed With Rangers Man

 




Stephen Craigan believes that Rangers defender Danny Wilson is now beginning to look like a "proper centre half" and is impressed with the way the former Liverpool man has gone about his business at Ibrox after winning back his spot in the team.

Wilson struggled to win over Pedro Caixinha at Rangers, but has benefited following the Portuguese's sacking and the installation of ex-youth coach Graeme Murty in the dugout.




The defender has been regularly trusted by Murty and has also proven himself a goal threat at the other end of the pitch.

And former Motherwell star Craigan is impressed with the way Wilson is maturing.
 


"I think Danny Wilson at 26 is now starting to look like a proper centre half, a number one centre half where he's relied upon", Craigan said on Ladbrokes Facebook Live.

"Yes he's made mistakes and had poor games like everyone else.

"But I think for him now to come in from the cold when Pedro clearly didn't like him and suddenly now play every week, play besides David Bates, Ross McCrorie and carry that kind of expectation; I just like the way he's gone about it."

Wilson will now be looking to kick on during the second half of the season as Rangers bid to finish as close to rivals Celtic as possible and make progress in the Scottish Cup as they go in search of silverware.
 