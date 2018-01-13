I Was Told This About David Moyes But Now It’s If West Ham Can Keep Key Players – Martin Keown

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Martin Keown says he has been told West Ham United boss David Moyes is very hands-on on the training ground and admits he was worried the former Manchester United manager would be too intense for the Hammers.



Moyes' appointment as West Ham boss in November split opinion amongst the Hammers faithful, but the Scot has presided over a turnaround in fortunes for the London Stadium club.











West Ham crushed Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to move up to eleventh spot in the Premier League standings and far from worrying about relegation, the Hammers are now looking towards the top ten.



Keown thinks Moyes has done a wonderful job and eased the concerns he had over him, with the focus now being on whether West Ham can keep key performers Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini .





" [West Ham are] unrecognisable. I am told he is really hands-on on the training ground", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.