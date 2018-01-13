XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 20:03 GMT

I Was Told This About David Moyes But Now It’s If West Ham Can Keep Key Players – Martin Keown

 




Arsenal legend Martin Keown says he has been told West Ham United boss David Moyes is very hands-on on the training ground and admits he was worried the former Manchester United manager would be too intense for the Hammers.

Moyes' appointment as West Ham boss in November split opinion amongst the Hammers faithful, but the Scot has presided over a turnaround in fortunes for the London Stadium club.




West Ham crushed Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to move up to eleventh spot in the Premier League standings and far from worrying about relegation, the Hammers are now looking towards the top ten.

Keown thinks Moyes has done a wonderful job and eased the concerns he had over him, with the focus now being on whether West Ham can keep key performers Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini. 
 


"[West Ham are] unrecognisable. I am told he is really hands-on on the training ground", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"I was worried was he too intense. Would they respond well enough for him.

"Arnautovic, ask him how grateful he is for David Moyes coming into that football club. Lanzini looks a different player.

"Some of the problems are now how do you hold on to those two players?" Keown added.

West Ham will now look to navigate a path past League One side Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday at the London Stadium.
 