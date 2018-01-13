Jose Mourinho Wouldn’t Do That – Martin Keown Criticises Antonio Conte Selling Two Key Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown insists Jose Mourinho would never have let Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic leave Chelsea last summer and suggested something is not right behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea recorded another 0-0 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but were second best in the first half and the visitors could have earned three points in west London.











Antonio Conte’s Premier League winning team have fallen way behind Manchester City and even second placed Manchester United could now extend their lead over the Blues.



Keown feels most Premier League teams have worked out Chelsea this term and they are playing nowhere close to the level they achieved last season.





The Arsenal legend said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “They don't seem to have the same level of class and they certainly aren't playing like champions.

“People have now worked them out.



"It's basically become a five at the back whereas last year it was more of a three, and they can't get out.”



Keown put the scanner back on Chelsea’s decision to let Matic and Costa leave last summer and argued that Mourinho would not have done the same.



He feels Conte should have tried hard to keep the two key players, who were instrumental in Chelsea winning two out of the last three Premier League titles.



“They let Matic go; Costa was allowed to leave.



“If you look at these two players you'd have to look at the manager and say why did you allow those two players to go. You should have dug your heels in and said they don't go anywhere.



“Can you imagine Mourinho allowing two players like that to leave? No.



"Whether that was his fault or the board's – there is definitely a break down behind the scenes.”

