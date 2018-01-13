Kemar Roofe Leads Line – Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Ipswich Town at Portman Road in a Championship fixture this afternoon.



The Whites head into the fixture looking to bounce back from a humiliating FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Newport County last weekend.











Leeds are without forward Samu Saiz, who is starting a six-match ban for spitting. Laurens De Bock, just signed by Leeds from Club Brugge, is arranging his affairs in Belgium and is not involved. Luke Ayling is out injured for the rest of the season.



Head coach Thomas Christiansen picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while at the back he has Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as a central defensive pairing. Meanwhile in midfield he picks Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane, with Pawel Cibicki, Pablo Hernandez and Egzjan Alioski off striker Kemar Roofe.



If Chistiansen needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Jay-Roy Grot.



Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town



Wiedwald, Berardi, Jansson, Cooper (c), Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Cibicki, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe



Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Dallas, Klich, Sacko, Lasogga, Grot

