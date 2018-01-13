XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Kemar Roofe Leads Line – Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Ipswich Town at Portman Road in a Championship fixture this afternoon.

The Whites head into the fixture looking to bounce back from a humiliating FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Newport County last weekend.




Leeds are without forward Samu Saiz, who is starting a six-match ban for spitting. Laurens De Bock, just signed by Leeds from Club Brugge, is arranging his affairs in Belgium and is not involved. Luke Ayling is out injured for the rest of the season.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while at the back he has Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as a central defensive pairing. Meanwhile in midfield he picks Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane, with Pawel Cibicki, Pablo Hernandez and Egzjan Alioski off striker Kemar Roofe.

If Chistiansen needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Jay-Roy Grot.

 


Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town

Wiedwald, Berardi, Jansson, Cooper (c), Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Cibicki, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Dallas, Klich, Sacko, Lasogga, Grot
 