X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2018 - 21:02 GMT

Leeds United Scouts Constant Presence In Recent Games, League One Chairman Reveals

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Leeds United have sent scouts to his club's last seven or eight matches.

Leeds have been strongly linked with a potential move for Peterborough striker Jack Marriott, though it is far from clear whether the Whites would be prepared to shell out the sort of cash needed to tempt MacAnthony to sell.




Another Posh player in the shape of winger Marcus Maddison has also been linked with Leeds in recent weeks.

And Leeds are sending talent spotters to take in Peterborough's games in a sign they are running the rule over at least one player at London Road. 
 


MacAnthony was asked on Twitter if Leeds scouts have been attending Posh games.

And he replied: "Yes to be fair.

"[They have] been a constant at our last 7/8 games."

Leeds have made a number of signings already in this month's transfer window, but the Whites have yet to land the striker that a number of fans have been calling for the club to bring in.
 