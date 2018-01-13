XRegister
13/01/2018 - 14:04 GMT

Marko Arnautovic Starts – West Ham Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers are two points clear of the drop zone in the Premier League, but also only two points behind today's opponents Huddersfield, who sit in eleventh spot in the standings.




Hammers boss David Moyes remains without defender Aaron Cresswell, who is sidelined.

Moyes selects Adrian in goal, while at the back he picks James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pair. Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini aims to supply Marko Arnautovic.

If Moyes needs to make changes then he will look to his bench, with options including Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew.

 


West Ham United Team vs Huddersfield Town

Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Obiang, Noble, Kouyate, Lanzini, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Hart, Burke, Rice, Cullen, Ayew, Hernandez
 