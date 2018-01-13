XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 21:27 GMT

Marvin Compper Will Walk Straight Into Celtic Team – Bhoys Legend

 




Chris Sutton expects Celtic new boy Marvin Compper to go straight into the starting eleven.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tempted Compper to leave Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig to move to Paradise and the German has been soaking up the sun with the Bhoys in their winter training camp in Dubai.




Sutton has long argued the case for Celtic needing to strengthen their central defensive options.

And he believes that Rodgers will instantly put Compper into the team at Celtic, regardless of the fact that the defender will not be able to play against Zenit St. Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League.
 


"I would expect so", he said on a Ladbrokes Facebook Live when asked if he thinks Compper will be put in the team straight away.

"He can't play in the Europa League against Zenit, which I think some Celtic fans are unhappy about.

"It's been a problem area so you get the best centre half in possible.

"He hasn't played a lot of football this season, but you've got to give him a chance", Sutton added.

Compper found his playing time at RB Leipzig limited this term and the defender had originally been planning to stay with the club for the rest of his career and then make the transition into coaching.
 