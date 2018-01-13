Marvin Compper Will Walk Straight Into Celtic Team – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton expects Celtic new boy Marvin Compper to go straight into the starting eleven.



Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tempted Compper to leave Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig to move to Paradise and the German has been soaking up the sun with the Bhoys in their winter training camp in Dubai.











Sutton has long argued the case for Celtic needing to strengthen their central defensive options.



And he believes that Rodgers will instantly put Compper into the team at Celtic, regardless of the fact that the defender will not be able to play against Zenit St. Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League.





" I would expect so", he said on a Ladbrokes Facebook Live when asked if he thinks Compper will be put in the team straight away.