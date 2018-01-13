Newcastle Were Crazy About Him – Serie A Star’s Agent On Client Snubbing Magpies

Follow @insidefutbol





Dennis Praet’s representative has revealed that the Sampdoria midfielder rejected a move to Newcastle United last summer as it would have meant a step back in his career.



Juventus are believed to be closing in on the signature of the Belgian midfielder and there are suggestions that he could be on his way to the Italian champions soon.











However, Praet has been on the radar of English clubs for a while and Newcastle were heavily linked with having an interest in signing him from Sampdoria last summer.



Ivan Reggiani, the player’s representative, confirmed that Newcastle were willing to go to any lengths in order to take the midfielder to the north east of England before the start of the season.





However, the Belgian rejected the move as he was happy in Italy and believed that a transfer to Newcastle would have been detrimental for his career.

Reggiani told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “Newcastle were willing to go crazy for him.



“Dennis however, was happy in Serie A and anyway they would have represented a step back for him. He was right.



“But I can confirm Newcastle were ready to do anything to get him, plus he always had a lot of interest from England.”



Praet joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 and has 50 appearances under his belt for the Serie A outfit.

