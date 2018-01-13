Real Madrid Slip Into Race For Liverpool Goalkeeping Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson has emerged as a target for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.



Following Wojciech Szczesny’s departure from Roma last summer, the Brazilian has established himself as club’s number one between the sticks this season.











His performances in goal for the Giallorossi have earned him accolades and they have also brought him to the notice of some of the heavyweights of European football.



Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian as they look to add quality to their goalkeeping department, but the Merseyside giants are set to face considerable competition for Alisson.





According to Sky Italia, Real Madrid have entered the transfer melee for Alisson and they are keeping an eye on him with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid were close to signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in the winter window, but a finger injury has delayed the deal and Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he does not want a goalkeeper this month.



However, the European champions have long term plans to replace Keylor Navas in goal and Alisson has been added to their shortlist of targets, which include Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea.



The Brazilian has a contract until 2021 with Roma.

