XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 11:53 GMT

Real Madrid Slip Into Race For Liverpool Goalkeeping Target

 




Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson has emerged as a target for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Following Wojciech Szczesny’s departure from Roma last summer, the Brazilian has established himself as club’s number one between the sticks this season.




His performances in goal for the Giallorossi have earned him accolades and they have also brought him to the notice of some of the heavyweights of European football.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian as they look to add quality to their goalkeeping department, but the Merseyside giants are set to face considerable competition for Alisson.
 


According to Sky Italia, Real Madrid have entered the transfer melee for Alisson and they are keeping an eye on him with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.  

Real Madrid were close to signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in the winter window, but a finger injury has delayed the deal and Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he does not want a goalkeeper this month.

However, the European champions have long term plans to replace Keylor Navas in goal and Alisson has been added to their shortlist of targets, which include Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea.

The Brazilian has a contract until 2021 with Roma.
 