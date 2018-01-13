Riyad Mahrez’s Chelsea Display Will Have Clubs Wanting Him – Martin Keown On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Keown thinks that Riyad Mahrez's performance in Leicester City's 0-0 draw at Chelsea will have only encouraged clubs to make a move for him in the transfer window this month.



Mahrez could leave Leicester this month and he has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool, with both Premier League giants looking to make signings in the window.











Keown thinks that Mahrez could command a whopping fee, but big clubs will not be put off paying at the Algeria international is in such superb form and will want him even more based on his Stamford Bridge display.



"If you were a big club here today you would say take Mahrez and not really matter about how much it is", the Arsenal legend said on the BBC's Final Score programme.





" That is what the big clubs can do now. And Mahrez is starting to look like he is top draw", he added.