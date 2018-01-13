XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 19:46 GMT

Riyad Mahrez’s Chelsea Display Will Have Clubs Wanting Him – Martin Keown On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

 




Martin Keown thinks that Riyad Mahrez's performance in Leicester City's 0-0 draw at Chelsea will have only encouraged clubs to make a move for him in the transfer window this month.

Mahrez could leave Leicester this month and he has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool, with both Premier League giants looking to make signings in the window.




Keown thinks that Mahrez could command a whopping fee, but big clubs will not be put off paying at the Algeria international is in such superb form and will want him even more based on his Stamford Bridge display.

"If you were a big club here today you would say take Mahrez and not really matter about how much it is", the Arsenal legend said on the BBC's Final Score programme. 
 


"That is what the big clubs can do now. And Mahrez is starting to look like he is top draw", he added.

Serie A giants Roma chased Mahrez in the transfer window last summer, but the Giallorossi were unable to agree a fee with Leicester for his services.

Leicester boss Claude Puel is keen to keep the winger at the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes may receive offers they cannot resist amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.
 