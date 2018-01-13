That’s Why West Ham Paid Stoke Big Money – David Moyes Hails Marko Arnautovic

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes admits he is delighted with Marko Arnautovic's form after the Hammers crushed Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.



The Hammers took the lead through Mark Noble in the 25th minute, but were pegged back before the break when Joe Lolley levelled in the 40th minute for the Terrriers.











But West Ham showed a clinical streak in the second 45 minutes, with Arnautovic netting just a minute into the second half to make it 2-1.



Manuel Lanzini then added West Ham's third and fourth goals in the 56th and 61st minutes to crush any hopes David Wagner's men had of a comeback.





West Ham are now unbeaten in their last five games and Moyes is delighted with big-money signing Arnautovic, who had been criticised for his form before the Scot's arrival at the London Stadium.

"I'm really pleased with Marko because everybody behind the scenes told me he hadn't performed since he came", Moyes told the BBC's Final Score programme.



"Everybody knew how good he was when he was at Stoke City and that's why they paid a big fee for him.



"I think maybe giving him a freeer role up front has given him a chance to show other sides [to his game], and how hard he's worked.



"All round his play was very good and he's done very well", the West Ham boss added.

