06 October 2016

13/01/2018 - 21:39 GMT

Yes, Makes Mistakes But Is Entertainer – Former Top Flight Star Picks Best Rangers Player of Last Month

 




Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan believes that James Tavernier has been Rangers' best player of the last month.

Tavernier has been a constant at Ibrox since being taken to the club by former manager Mark Warburton and he has continued to feature under current boss Graeme Murty.




Craigan thinks that Tavernier is an entertainer and adds much to the Gers' options when going forward.

However, he admits that the right-back often makes defensive mistakes and is not the best when having to go up one-on-one against an opposing player.
 


"He entertains, he gets at people. Yes at times he makes mistakes, he can't defend one-v-one well enough", Craigan said on Ladbrokes Facebook Live.

"But for what he brings going forward – and more often than not over the last month I think he's been Rangers best player", he added.

Tavernier played 83 minutes on Saturday as Rangers beat Brazilian side Corinthians 4-2 to round off their Florida Cup campaign with a win.

The Gers, who beat Atletico Mineiro in their other Florida Cup game, will now start to prepare for a Scottish Cup tie against minnows Fraserburgh set for Sunday 21st January.
 