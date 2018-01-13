Yes, Makes Mistakes But Is Entertainer – Former Top Flight Star Picks Best Rangers Player of Last Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan believes that James Tavernier has been Rangers' best player of the last month.



Tavernier has been a constant at Ibrox since being taken to the club by former manager Mark Warburton and he has continued to feature under current boss Graeme Murty.











Craigan thinks that Tavernier is an entertainer and adds much to the Gers' options when going forward.



However, he admits that the right-back often makes defensive mistakes and is not the best when having to go up one-on-one against an opposing player.





" He entertains, he gets at people. Yes at times he makes mistakes, he can't defend one-v-one well enough", Craigan said on Ladbrokes Facebook Live.