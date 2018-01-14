Arsenal Yet To Reach Agreement To Sign Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal do not yet have an agreement in place to sign Bordeaux forward Malcom.



The 20-year-old's agents have been in London amid rumours that the Brazilian is set to head to Arsenal to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to be sold to either Manchester City or Manchester United.











But Bordeaux have not been keen to see Malcom go before the end of the season.



And according to Yahoo France, there is not yet any agreement which would take the former Corinthians man to Arsenal.





Malcom though is claimed to want to move on this month and Arsenal currently lead the race for his signature.