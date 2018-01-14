XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 15:03 GMT

David Silva On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield in a Premier League game this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side are cruising towards the Premier League title and boast a 15-point lead at the top of the table, leaving the chasing pack hoping Liverpool can inflict a damaging defeat on the Citizens today.




The Spaniard remains without defenders Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy, with forward Gabriel Jesus also out.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while in defence he picks Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as the central pairing. Fernandinho will look to protect the backline, while Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan also play. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.

If the Manchester City manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including David Silva and Bernardo Silva.

 


Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Zinchenko, Danilo, Mangala, D Silva, Bernardo, Diaz
 