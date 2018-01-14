Don’t Know Where Two Goals Came From – Arsene Wenger Frustrated As Arsenal Lose At Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger says that Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth is "very frustrating" and admits he does not know how he men conceded twice to lose at Dean Court.



The Gunners took the lead through Hector Bellerin in the 52nd minute of the Premier League encounter, but then saw Callum Wilson peg them back 20 minutes from time.











Jordon Ibe then struck four minutes later to leave Arsenal reeling and mean that the Gunners have not now won in their last five matches in all competitions.



They are also five points off the top four spots, a gap that could grow larger following Liverpool's meeting with Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon.





Wenger has been left frustrated by the defeat, which he admits he did not see coming.