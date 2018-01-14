XRegister
06 October 2016

14/01/2018 - 20:00 GMT

Fantastic Business – Former Hibernian Star Salutes Rangers’ Jason Cummings Raid

 




Former Hibernian star Tam McManus believes that signing Jason Cummings would be superb business for Rangers and has backed him to score "plenty" for Graeme Murty's men.

The Gers are moving to sign Cummings on loan from Nottingham Forest, with an option to buy the striker at the end of the campaign.




Cummings has struggled to make his mark in the English Championship with Forest and followng the sacking of former Rangers boss Mark Warburton the path may be clear for him to exit the City Ground.

McManus says he is not surprised that Cummings has not been a success in England, but still thinks Rangers would do well to land the 22-year-old.
 


"Jason Cummings would be fantastic business for Rangers", McManus wrote on Twitter, continuing: "I have no doubt scores plenty in Scotland for a team near the top of the league creating chances.

"I'm not surprised it hasn't worked out at Forest as needs to work on all round game to be a success down the road.

"Still time", he added.

Cummings has made 14 appearances for Nottingham Forest in the Championship this season, but has scored just once.

The former Hibs man has had more joy in the EFL Cup, netting on three occasions, against Shrewsbury and Newcastle United (twice).
 