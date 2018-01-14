XRegister
06 October 2016

14/01/2018 - 21:23 GMT

How Arsenal Used Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Was Absurd – Former Liverpool Star On Great Business

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb thinks it was "absurd" how Arsenal used Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and believes Jurgen Klopp did a very good bit of business to take him to Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring in the ninth minute against Manchester City on Sunday as Liverpool ended the Citizens' unbeaten Premier League record in a 4-3 win.




Babb was delighted with what he saw from Oxlade-Chamberlain and believes that Klopp is using the midfielder wisely, in sharp contrast to Arsenal, who played the England international out of position.

And he thinks that Liverpool are benefiting from seeing the best of Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Babb also likes how the midfielder drives forward.
 


"They didn't play him in the right position and even at the end of his Arsenal career he was playing left wing-back, which is absurd", Babb said on LFC TV.

"He is certainly getting fitter, you notice that about him.

"He is going up another level, 90 minutes of intense pace he couldn't do at Arsenal.

"I like that he drives forward. He scored a great goal today, to beat a couple of players and finish.

"We are getting the best out of him. What we are seeing now is a very good piece of business", he added.

While Liverpool's win over Manchester City has moved the Reds into third spot, Arsenal slipped to defeat at Bournemouth and now sit eight points off the top four.

Oxlade-Chamberlain snubbed interest from Chelsea last summer to join Liverpool.
 