06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 20:10 GMT

I'd Be Stunned If This Liverpool Player Doesn't Keep Place Now – Former Red

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb says that Andrew Robertson has now cemented his spot in the Reds side at left-back and he would be stunned if the Scot does not see out the campaign in the position.

Robertson turned in a superb display, fully of running and energy, as Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League record with a 4-3 win at Anfield.




The Scotland international has worked hard to take the chance presented to him by an injury to Alberto Moreno – and Babb thinks he has now nailed down the left-back spot.

Babb, a former Liverpool defender, admits he would be "stunned" if Robertson does not keep his place.
 


"He's cemented his place in the team now", Babb said on LFC TV.

"I would be stunned if he doesn't see the rest of the season out now, barring injury", he added.

Still just 23 years old, Robertson was signed by Liverpool from Hull City in the transfer window last summer.

The Merseyside giants paid just an initial £8m to take Robertson to Anfield in July, with the defender making his Reds debut in August.
 