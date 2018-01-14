I’d Be Stunned If This Liverpool Player Doesn’t Keep Place Now – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb says that Andrew Robertson has now cemented his spot in the Reds side at left-back and he would be stunned if the Scot does not see out the campaign in the position.



Robertson turned in a superb display, fully of running and energy, as Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League record with a 4-3 win at Anfield.











The Scotland international has worked hard to take the chance presented to him by an injury to Alberto Moreno – and Babb thinks he has now nailed down the left-back spot.



Babb, a former Liverpool defender, admits he would be "stunned" if Robertson does not keep his place.





"He's cemented his place in the team now", Babb said on LFC TV.