I’d Take Him – Claudio Ranieri Indicates Manchester United Target Welcome At Nantes

Nantes coach Claudio Ranieri has indicated that he would roll out the red carpet for Manchester United target Lucas Moura.
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload the Brazilian, who is keen to stay in Europe despite a lucrative offer from China, and Manchester United have been mooted to be Lucas' preferred destination.
A move within France's Ligue 1 is also possible though and Nantes have been linked with the 25-year-old winger.
And Ranieri has dropped a clear hint that a player of Lucas' quality would be welcomed, with him not wanting to simply stock his squad with average performers.
Asked by Canal + about a potential Lucas arrival, Ranieri replied: "If a player who improves the team arrives, I would take him.
"But if it is an average player, I prefer to stay as we are, because the group know my philosophy, work well and they are very professional", the former Leicester boss added.
PSG beat Manchester United to Lucas' signature in the summer of 2012, but agreed for the Brazilian winger to only move to Paris in early 2013.
The 25-year-old has won 36 caps at international level for Brazil.