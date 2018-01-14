If You Want This Type Of Player Sign Him Quickly – Former Leeds Star Offers Transfer Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United to pull the trigger on signing a top quality striker quickly if they intend to strengthen in attack this month.



Leeds have seen their momentum blunted in recent weeks and defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday means Thomas Christiansen's men have now lost three of their last four games, a run which includes an embarrassing FA Cup third round exit at Newport County.











Whelan has regularly called for Leeds to splash the cash on a top quality striker, even during periods of good form for the Yorkshire giants, and he is keen for the club to act in the current transfer window.



And he says if Leeds do intend to buy a striker then they should do it quickly.





" If they are going to buy somebody with quality and it's going to be a striker then they need to do that quickly", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.