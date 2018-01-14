XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 12:01 GMT

Lack of Professionalism and Discipline – Former Leeds Star Unhappy With Eunan O’Kane

 




Noel Whelan says Eunan O'Kane should have known better than to lead with his head against Jonas Knudsen in Leeds United's 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

In the 38th minute at Portman Road and with the ball having gone out of play behind the goal, O'Kane reacted to Knudsen and led with his head towards the Ipswich man, just yards from the referee.




When contact was made Knudsen went down, meaning a sending off for O'Kane, who is now looking at a three-match ban during a crucial point of the season as Leeds battle for a playoff spot.

Whelan has no doubt the sending off changed the game and feels an experienced player like O'Kane should know better.
 


He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "There's no excuses there. It is what it is.

"It was a lack of professionalism and discipline from a very experienced player who should know better.

"And that was the turning point of the game", he added.

Leeds are already reeling from having Samu Saiz banned for six matches for spitting at a Newport County player in the Whites' FA Cup third round exit against the League Two club.

Now head coach Thomas Christiansen will also have to make do without O'Kane.
 

 