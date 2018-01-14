Leeds United Bid For Teenage Striker Set To End In Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set for disappointment in their bid to sign on loan Juventus striker Moise Kean.



The Whites have been in touch with Juventus in a bid to get the ball rolling on a move to take Kean to Elland Road to bolster their attacking options.











But according to Italian outlet Fantagazzetta, Leeds' interest looks likely to yield nothing.



Kean is on loan for the season at Hellas Verona and the Serie A side have made clear their desire to keep hold of the striker until the end of the campaign.





Hellas Verona do not want to see Kean leave while they are fighting against relegation and therefore it is claimed the Juventus hitman will continue with the Gialloblu .