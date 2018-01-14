Leicester City Fail With Offer For Marseille Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have knocked back an offer from Leicester City for Bouna Sarr, but the Premier League side are not expected to give up the chase.



Foxes boss Claude Puel is a firm fan of the attacker and is keen to take him to the King Power Stadium in the current transfer window.











Leicester have made a move to sign Sarr, according to French radio station RMC, and put €3m on the table to sign the Marseille man.



However, the French giants have knocked back the Foxes' proposal.





Leicester are not expected to give up the chase however and are tipped to return with a fresh bid in the coming days.