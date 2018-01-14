XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 16:45 GMT

Leicester City Fail With Offer For Marseille Attacker

 




Marseille have knocked back an offer from Leicester City for Bouna Sarr, but the Premier League side are not expected to give up the chase.

Foxes boss Claude Puel is a firm fan of the attacker and is keen to take him to the King Power Stadium in the current transfer window.




Leicester have made a move to sign Sarr, according to French radio station RMC, and put €3m on the table to sign the Marseille man.

However, the French giants have knocked back the Foxes' proposal.
 


Leicester are not expected to give up the chase however and are tipped to return with a fresh bid in the coming days.

Marseille snapped up the Lyon-born attacker from Metz in 2015.

The 25-year-old has clocked up 12 appearances in Ligue 1 for Marseille in the current campaign, as well as turning out for the club in the Europa League on six occasions.

Marseille have Sarr under contract until the summer of 2020.
 