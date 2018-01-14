Loris Karius Starts, No Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting side and substitutes to welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to Anfield this afternoon.



The Reds saw Tottenham Hotspur draw level on points with themselves on Saturday, meaning they will be keen to earn a positive result against the Citizens to restore a points gap over Spurs in fourth place.











Boss Jurgen Klopp is without defenders Nathaniel Clyne and Alberto Moreno, while midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge are also out. Virgil van Dijk is injured and has a tight hamstring.



Klopp selects Loris Karius in goal, while at the back he picks Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as the central pairing. In midfield, the Reds manager goes with Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are the goal threats.



The Liverpool manager has a bench full of options if he needs to shake things up, with Adam Lallana and James Milner available.



Liverpool Team vs Manchester City



Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Lallana, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold

