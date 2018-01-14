Man City and Man Utd Target Alexis Sanchez Absent From Arsenal’s Travelling Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Speculation over the future of Manchester City and Manchester United target Alexis Sanchez has gone into overdrive after he was left out of Arsenal's squad against Bournemouth.



Arsene Wenger's men are in action against Eddie Howe's side at Dean Court on Sunday afternoon and Sanchez has not travelled, according to the BBC.











The Chile international's contract at Arsenal is due to end in the summer and this month will be the Gunners' final chance to bring in a fee from his departure.



Manchester City want to snap up the 29-year-old, but are facing opposition from cross town rivals Manchester United.





With Sanchez not having travelled to the south coast with the Arsenal squad, it will be speculated he has played his last game for the Gunners.