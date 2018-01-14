XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 12:11 GMT

Man City and Man Utd Target Alexis Sanchez Absent From Arsenal’s Travelling Squad

 




Speculation over the future of Manchester City and Manchester United target Alexis Sanchez has gone into overdrive after he was left out of Arsenal's squad against Bournemouth.

Arsene Wenger's men are in action against Eddie Howe's side at Dean Court on Sunday afternoon and Sanchez has not travelled, according to the BBC.




The Chile international's contract at Arsenal is due to end in the summer and this month will be the Gunners' final chance to bring in a fee from his departure.

Manchester City want to snap up the 29-year-old, but are facing opposition from cross town rivals Manchester United.
 


With Sanchez not having travelled to the south coast with the Arsenal squad, it will be speculated he has played his last game for the Gunners.

Arsenal rejected offers from Manchester City for Sanchez in the summer window, despite the player wanting to link up with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been claimed the Citizens are unwilling to meet Arsenal's £35m asking price for Sanchez this month, opening the door for Manchester United.
 