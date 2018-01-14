XRegister
14/01/2018 - 17:11 GMT

Next 48 Hours – Arsene Wenger On Future of Man City and Man Utd Target Alexis Sanchez

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Alexis Sanchez's future will be decided in the next 48 hours, amid interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

Wenger left Sanchez out of the Arsenal squad that travelled to the south coast for Sunday's 2-1 defeat away at Bournemouth.




The Chile forward is into the final six months of his contract as an Arsenal player and this month represents the Gunners' final opportunity to earn a fee from his departure.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both battling for Sanchez's signature and Wenger expects a decision to be made soon.
 


Wenger was asked when Sanchez's future will be resolved and was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I don't master the rhythm of it, but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all.

"It will be decided in the next 48 hours", he added.

Sanchez came close to joining Manchester City in the summer transfer window, but Arsenal pulled the plug on the sale after failing to land Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as his replacement.
 