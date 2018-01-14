XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 12:32 GMT

No Alexis Sanchez Or Mesut Ozil – Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Gunners sit in sixth spot and five points off a top four spot, meaning they cannot afford to lose further ground by dropping points on the south coast today.




Alexis Sanchez has not travelled, raising further questions over whether he has played his last game for the Gunners. Mesut Ozil is out with a knee injury.

Boss Arsene Wenger picks Petr Cech between the sticks, while for his back three he selects Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding. Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka slot into midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck support Alexandre Lacazette.

If the Arsenal boss, who completes his touchline ban in this fixture, needs to make changes then there is a bench full of options, including Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey.

 


Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth

Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Wilshere, Xhaka, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Kolasinac, Mertesacker, Elneny, Ramsey, Walcott, Nketiah
 