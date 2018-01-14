Not First Time We’ve Run Riot – Liverpool Star Hails 4-3 Win Over Man City

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has saluted Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City at Anfield and insists a spell in the second half which yielded three goals in nine minutes should not be a surprise.
Liverpool made the perfect start and took the lead in the ninth minute through Oxlade-Chamberlain, who picked the ball up 45 yards from goal and drove forward before unleashing a low shot which beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
It was quickly end to end stuff and the Citizens levelled five minutes before half time through Leroy Sane, who beat Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius at his near post in poor keeping from the German.
The frantic nature of the game continued in the second half and Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi headed against the bar in the 50th minute.
Mohamed Salah hit the Manchester City bar seven minutes later as Liverpool picked up the pace.
And Liverpool pulled ahead two minutes later when Oxlade-Chamberlain directed a ball behind John Stones and Roberto Firmino connected with it, chipping Ederson.
Sadio Mane then hit the post before scoring in the 62nd minute when he smashed the ball into the top corner with his left foot.
And Manchester City were reeling when it was 4-1 in the 68th minute, Salah with an astonishing effort from over 40 yards out, as he chipped Ederson.
Manchester City pulled one back through Bernardo Silva six minutes from time and then another in stoppage time through Ilkay Gundogan, but Liverpool held on to end the visitors' unbeaten league record.
Oxlade-Chamberlain says the game was a little too frantic for his liking, but he is proud of Liverpool for holding on to win.
He told the BBC: "It turned out a bit too frantic for my liking. We were comfortable and controlling at 4-1 limiting them but when it went to 4-2 and 4-3 they got the wind in their sails and it was backs against the wall.
"To have conceded and only drew at the end would have been a big loss so I'm really proud of the boys.
"I got it right with my goal and picked my spot and it went in.
"Even at the start of the season when I was coming off the bench I was still having chances. The type of football we play you get chances and it's up to the lads to stick them away."
Oxlade-Chamberlain also insists that Liverpool have shown they can quickly take teams apart.
"When we get the press right and we're winning the ball back with the Anfield crowd urging us on it really gets us going.
"It's not the first time we've ran riot for five or 10 minutes and we've done it again", he added.