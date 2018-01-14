Not First Time We’ve Run Riot – Liverpool Star Hails 4-3 Win Over Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has saluted Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City at Anfield and insists a spell in the second half which yielded three goals in nine minutes should not be a surprise.



Liverpool made the perfect start and took the lead in the ninth minute through Oxlade-Chamberlain, who picked the ball up 45 yards from goal and drove forward before unleashing a low shot which beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.











It was quickly end to end stuff and the Citizens levelled five minutes before half time through Leroy Sane, who beat Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius at his near post in poor keeping from the German.



The frantic nature of the game continued in the second half and Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi headed against the bar in the 50th minute.





Mohamed Salah hit the Manchester City bar seven minutes later as Liverpool picked up the pace.