XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/01/2018 - 18:18 GMT

Not First Time We’ve Run Riot – Liverpool Star Hails 4-3 Win Over Man City

 




Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has saluted Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City at Anfield and insists a spell in the second half which yielded three goals in nine minutes should not be a surprise.

Liverpool made the perfect start and took the lead in the ninth minute through Oxlade-Chamberlain, who picked the ball up 45 yards from goal and drove forward before unleashing a low shot which beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.




It was quickly end to end stuff and the Citizens levelled five minutes before half time through Leroy Sane, who beat Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius at his near post in poor keeping from the German.

The frantic nature of the game continued in the second half and Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi headed against the bar in the 50th minute.
 


Mohamed Salah hit the Manchester City bar seven minutes later as Liverpool picked up the pace.

And Liverpool pulled ahead two minutes later when Oxlade-Chamberlain directed a ball behind John Stones and Roberto Firmino connected with it, chipping Ederson.

Sadio Mane then hit the post before scoring in the 62nd minute when he smashed the ball into the top corner with his left foot.

And Manchester City were reeling when it was 4-1 in the 68th minute, Salah with an astonishing effort from over 40 yards out, as he chipped Ederson.

Manchester City pulled one back through Bernardo Silva six minutes from time and then another in stoppage time through Ilkay Gundogan, but Liverpool held on to end the visitors' unbeaten league record.

Oxlade-Chamberlain says the game was a little too frantic for his liking, but he is proud of Liverpool for holding on to win.

He told the BBC: "It turned out a bit too frantic for my liking. We were comfortable and controlling at 4-1 limiting them but when it went to 4-2 and 4-3 they got the wind in their sails and it was backs against the wall.

"To have conceded and only drew at the end would have been a big loss so I'm really proud of the boys.

"I got it right with my goal and picked my spot and it went in.

"Even at the start of the season when I was coming off the bench I was still having chances. The type of football we play you get chances and it's up to the lads to stick them away."

Oxlade-Chamberlain also insists that Liverpool have shown they can quickly take teams apart.

"When we get the press right and we're winning the ball back with the Anfield crowd urging us on it really gets us going.

"It's not the first time we've ran riot for five or 10 minutes and we've done it again", he added.
 

 