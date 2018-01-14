XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 13:22 GMT

Pontus Jansson Spat His Dummy Out – Former Leeds Star Critical of Defender's Ipswich Display

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has hit out at Pontus Jansson complaining at the physical nature of Ipswich Town's performance at Portman Road on Saturday.

Leeds headed south fancying their chances of taking all three points from the Championship fixture given Ipswich's poor run of form; the Tractor Boys had lost four of their last five games in all competitions heading into the clash.




But the visitors' suffered a big blow near the end of the first half when Eunan O'Kane was sent off for headbutting Jonas Knudsen.

Jansson was also left far from happy at times and Whelan thinks the Swede spat his dummy out, accusing him of being able to dish it out but not take it.
 


Asked about Leeds often reacting to Ipswich, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "It is childish. Jansson is complaining, but he is the first one to dish it out. If you can't dish it out and take it then don't bother.

"It's alright being aggressive to the opposition, but they are going to be just as aggressive with you.

"So you've got to be able to take it like a man, get on with it. Enjoy that side of the game. Don't spit your dummy out – I can touch them but they can't touch me.

"Then you lose focus on your own game as well and start getting involved in a battle and wanting to give them one back and concentrate on them rather than what's going on and helping your team back into it", he added.

Leeds are likely to face another physical test next weekend when Millwall are the visitors to Elland Road.
 