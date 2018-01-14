Pontus Jansson Spat His Dummy Out – Former Leeds Star Critical of Defender’s Ipswich Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has hit out at Pontus Jansson complaining at the physical nature of Ipswich Town's performance at Portman Road on Saturday.



Leeds headed south fancying their chances of taking all three points from the Championship fixture given Ipswich's poor run of form; the Tractor Boys had lost four of their last five games in all competitions heading into the clash.











But the visitors' suffered a big blow near the end of the first half when Eunan O'Kane was sent off for headbutting Jonas Knudsen.



Jansson was also left far from happy at times and Whelan thinks the Swede spat his dummy out, accusing him of being able to dish it out but not take it.





Asked about Leeds often reacting to Ipswich, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: " It is childish. Jansson is complaining, but he is the first one to dish it out. If you can't dish it out and take it then don't bother.