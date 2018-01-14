XRegister
14/01/2018 - 21:33 GMT

Rangers Make Contact Over Defender Loan Signing

 




Rangers have made contact with Norwich City in a bid to sign defender Russell Martin on a loan deal.

The Gers are stepping up their January transfer window recruitment efforts as manager Graeme Murty bids to reshape his squad ahead of the second half of the season.




Murty knows Martin from his days as a youth coach at Norwich and, according to the BBC, contact has been made with the Canaries by Rangers in an effort to seal the deal.

Norwich are prepared to let the 32-year-old move on and he has not featured for the Canaries since August.
 


Rangers are looking to get a loan deal for Martin over the line.

Martin, who has won 29 caps for Scotland at international level, has never played his club football outside of England.

The defender was snapped up by Norwich from Peterborough, initially on loan, in 2009.

He has made over 300 appearances for the Canaries.
 