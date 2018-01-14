Rangers Must Be Kicking Themselves For Missing Out On Him – Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton thinks Rangers must be kicking themselves at having missed out on signing midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.



Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke tempted the 30-year-old to Rugby Park in November, with the DR Congo international having been released by English Championship side Norwich City in the summer.











Mulumbu has been a standout performer for Kille and Rangers saw his talent first hand when he helped Kilmarnock to a 2-1 win over the Gers on 23rd December.



The former West Brom man bossed midfield against Rangers and has quickly been lauded as one of the best in his position in the Scottish Premiership.





Sutton admits there is an element of surprise in how Kilmarnock have managed to get their hands on Mulumbu and thinks Rangers will be kicking themselves at missing out on him .