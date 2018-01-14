XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 11:44 GMT

Rangers Must Be Kicking Themselves For Missing Out On Him – Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

 




Chris Sutton thinks Rangers must be kicking themselves at having missed out on signing midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke tempted the 30-year-old to Rugby Park in November, with the DR Congo international having been released by English Championship side Norwich City in the summer.




Mulumbu has been a standout performer for Kille and Rangers saw his talent first hand when he helped Kilmarnock to a 2-1 win over the Gers on 23rd December.

The former West Brom man bossed midfield against Rangers and has quickly been lauded as one of the best in his position in the Scottish Premiership.
 


Sutton admits there is an element of surprise in how Kilmarnock have managed to get their hands on Mulumbu and thinks Rangers will be kicking themselves at missing out on him.

"I think Mulumbu has been a brilliant signing", Sutton said on Ladbrokes Facebook Live.

"Kilmarnock's form has coincided with his introduction, and the manager of course, who has been brilliant.

"He's always been a good footballer. He lost his way at Norwich, had a serious injury, but since then he has gone into Kilmarnock he really makes them tick.

"It beggars belief really how he's ended up at Kilmarnock, with the greatest respect.

"If you're the likes of Rangers you're probably kicking yourselves, feeling that you missed a trick not signing him", he added.

Mulumbu came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and was snapped up by West Brom in 2009; Norwich secured his services in 2015.
 