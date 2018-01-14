RB Leipzig Issue Statement On Early Liverpool Move For Naby Keita Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have issued a statement crushing speculation that they will let Naby Keita move to Liverpool this month, despite the Reds being keen on such an arrangement.



Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Keita from the Bundesliga club in the summer, but it has been claimed the Reds want to bring the transfer forward to this month's window.











It has also been reported that RB Leipzig could play ball if Liverpool offered to pay an extra fee to do the deal early.



But the Bundesliga side have issued a statement ending any talk of an early move and vowing that the midfielder will stay at the club until the summer.





The club said in a statement: "Naby Keita remains a player of RB Leipzig until 30.06.2018!