They Wonder Why We Don’t Speak To Them – Rangers Star Hits Out At Media

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has hit out at the media following reports in Mexico.



Herrera spoke to the media in his homeland on the subject of countryman Carlos Pena returning home from Rangers; the midfielder has linked up with Cruz Azul on a year-long loan with an option to buy for the Mexican club.











Herrera feels the Mexican media suggested that he said Pena headed back to Mexico due to a language issue, which often meant he needed help to understand what the Gers manager was saying.



And Herrera is unhappy at the reporting of his comments.





"Incredible that they distort what one says and they take it out of context and give it a sensationalist spin", the Rangers striker wrote on Twitter.