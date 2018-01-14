XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 22:42 GMT

They Wonder Why We Don’t Speak To Them – Rangers Star Hits Out At Media

 




Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has hit out at the media following reports in Mexico.

Herrera spoke to the media in his homeland on the subject of countryman Carlos Pena returning home from Rangers; the midfielder has linked up with Cruz Azul on a year-long loan with an option to buy for the Mexican club.




Herrera feels the Mexican media suggested that he said Pena headed back to Mexico due to a language issue, which often meant he needed help to understand what the Gers manager was saying.

And Herrera is unhappy at the reporting of his comments.
 


"Incredible that they distort what one says and they take it out of context and give it a sensationalist spin", the Rangers striker wrote on Twitter.

"I never said that that was the reason he returned to Mexico.

"Then they wonder why we players have refused to talk to certain media [outlets]", Herrera added.

Pena struggled to make his mark at Rangers after arriving for a substantial fee of £2.2m and has now linked up with former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha back in the familiar climes of Mexico.

The midfielder may have played his last game for the Gers if Cruz Azul choose to sign him on a permanent basis.
 