This Is Why I’m Now Having Doubts Over Transfer This Month – Leeds United Target Opens Up

Leeds United target Mimoun Mahi has appeared to backtrack on his desire to quit Dutch top flight side FC Groningen in this month's transfer window.
The Morocco international has been keen to leave Eredivisie outfit Groningen in order to move to a bigger club, while the Dutch side have been open to selling him.
Groningen confirmed at the end of December that English clubs have made enquiries for Mahi, who has been linked with Leeds, but the attacker is now fretting over whether moving is the right thing to do.
Mahi has been giving thought to whether leaving Groningen six months before the World Cup is a wise move – and he is unsure as he desperately does not want to put his Russia dream at risk.
"I can develop well here", he told RTV Noord.
"And playing football for another six months would do me good.
"When the right club comes, who want to take me the right way, I am open to it.
"But I do not want to leave here at all costs", Mahi added.
Asked about needing to find the right club to join, the Morocco international added: "That is why I also have doubts.
"The next six months are super important. I have to play a lot, be important and do my thing.
"It would be bitter and a sin if I miss the World Cup.
"It has been a dream since I was a boy."
But Mahi will not completely slam shut the door on moving this month.
"On the other hand, if the right club come, I am certainly open to it", Mahi concluded.
His words are not likely to be welcomed by Groningen, who have been keen to sell.
The attacker has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Groningen so far this term, scoring six goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.
He has two caps for Morocco to his name, with the North African country having been drawn in Group B in the World Cup in Russia, with Portugal, Spain and Iran.