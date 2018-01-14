This Is Why I’m Now Having Doubts Over Transfer This Month – Leeds United Target Opens Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Mimoun Mahi has appeared to backtrack on his desire to quit Dutch top flight side FC Groningen in this month's transfer window.



The Morocco international has been keen to leave Eredivisie outfit Groningen in order to move to a bigger club, while the Dutch side have been open to selling him.











Groningen confirmed at the end of December that English clubs have made enquiries for Mahi, who has been linked with Leeds, but the attacker is now fretting over whether moving is the right thing to do.



Mahi has been giving thought to whether leaving Groningen six months before the World Cup is a wise move – and he is unsure as he desperately does not want to put his Russia dream at risk.





"I can develop well here", he told RTV Noord.