Thomas Christiansen Sees Him In This Position, Not His Natural Role – Former Leeds Star On White

Noel Whelan thinks that Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen sees Vurnon Anita as a wing-back rather than a central midfielder, which is the Dutchman's natural position.



Anita helped Newcastle United to promotion from the Championship last season, but was let go by the Magpies in the summer and snapped up by Leeds.











Despite being a natural midfielder, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez often deployed Anita as a full-back and Christiansen has continued the trend when he has called upon the Dutchman.



Anita played as a full-back for Leeds at Portman Road in a defeat against Ipswich Town on Saturday and Whelan thinks the amount of time he has played in the position means it is where Christiansen sees him now.





Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: " He's one of those that it [central midfield] is his natural position, but he's played out of that position for such a long time now that I think the manager just sees him playing as that wing-back role."