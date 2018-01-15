XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 20:59 GMT

Aitor Karanka Told Me Wouldn’t Get Much Game Time – Rangers New Boy Jason Cummings

 




Rangers new boy Jason Cummings has revealed that Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told him he may not receive much in the way of playing time if he stayed at the City Ground.

Cummings has completed a loan move to Rangers until the end of the season and the Gers have an option to buy the former Hibernian man should he impress during his time at Ibrox.




The striker has revealed that he was looking at a spell warming the bench at Nottingham Forest if he stayed and when the picture became clear he asked his agent to look at options to leave the Tricky Trees.

And Cummings says he could not turn down Rangers.
 


"I was speaking with my gaffer down at Forest and he was basically just saying that 'you might not get as much game time [if you stay]'", Cummings told Rangers TV.

"I'm not one for just sitting on the bench so I asked my agent to try and sort me something out.

"I heard Rangers were interested and it was just something that I could not decline", he added.

Cummings will now look to impress Rangers manager Graeme Murty on the training pitch to earn a spot in the starting eleven at Ibrox.

He was taken to Nottingham Forest by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, who was sacked by the English club on New Year's Eve.
 