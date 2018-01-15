Aitor Karanka Told Me Wouldn’t Get Much Game Time – Rangers New Boy Jason Cummings

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jason Cummings has revealed that Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told him he may not receive much in the way of playing time if he stayed at the City Ground.



Cummings has completed a loan move to Rangers until the end of the season and the Gers have an option to buy the former Hibernian man should he impress during his time at Ibrox.











The striker has revealed that he was looking at a spell warming the bench at Nottingham Forest if he stayed and when the picture became clear he asked his agent to look at options to leave the Tricky Trees.



And Cummings says he could not turn down Rangers.





" I was speaking with my gaffer down at Forest and he was basically just saying that 'you might not get as much game time [if you stay]'", Cummings told Rangers TV.