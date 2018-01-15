XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 19:02 GMT

Antonio Valencia Starts – Manchester United Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Stoke City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their side and substitutes to play host to Stoke City in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford this evening.

Jose Mourinho will want his men to take full advantage of Manchester City's 4-3 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday by earning all three points against the struggling Potters.




Mourinho has to make do without Ashley Young, who is suspended, while out injured are Michael Carrick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while in defence Mourinho picks Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as the central pair, with Antonio Valencia slotting in at right-back. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba will look to boss midfield, while Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial support Romelu Lukaku.

If the Red Devils boss needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, which includes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.

 


Manchester United Team vs Stoke City

De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku

Substitutes: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Rashford
 