Arsenal Continuing Discussions With Bordeaux In Malcom Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are continuing talks with French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in a bid to take Malcom to the Emirates Stadium this month.



The Gunners are moving to sell winger Alexis Sanchez, who is out of contract with the north London club in the summer, and are tipped to replace the Chilean with Malcom.











Bordeaux need convincing to sell Malcom in mid-season, but according to French broadcaster Canal +, talks between the two clubs are continuing.



Arsenal, it has been claimed, are ready to put €50m on the table for the former Corinthians man.





Just 20 years old, Malcom has made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.