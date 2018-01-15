XRegister
06 October 2016

15/01/2018 - 14:47 GMT

Arsenal Continuing Discussions With Bordeaux In Malcom Chase

 




Arsenal are continuing talks with French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in a bid to take Malcom to the Emirates Stadium this month.

The Gunners are moving to sell winger Alexis Sanchez, who is out of contract with the north London club in the summer, and are tipped to replace the Chilean with Malcom.




Bordeaux need convincing to sell Malcom in mid-season, but according to French broadcaster Canal +, talks between the two clubs are continuing.

Arsenal, it has been claimed, are ready to put €50m on the table for the former Corinthians man.
 


Just 20 years old, Malcom has made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

Bordeaux have the Brazilian locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2021.

In total, Malcom has made 80 appearances for the French side, scoring 18 goals and chipping in with 14 assists.
 