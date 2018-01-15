Bordeaux Soften Position On Departure of Arsenal Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux could allow Arsenal target Malcom to leave this month if they receive a huge offer for the winger, it has been claimed.



The Gunners have identified Malcom as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is reportedly close to joining Manchester United this month.











Arsenal’s hierarchy have seemingly discussed the possibility of signing the 20-year-old in this month's transfer window with their Bordeaux counterparts, with the Ligue 1 outfit insisting that that they were not prepared to part ways with the youngster this month.



However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Bordeaux could be tempted to sell Malcom in the current transfer window if they receive a huge offer for the starlet.





Arsenal are seemingly prepared to offer €50m to Bordeaux for Malcom, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Brazil Under-23 international, who joined Bordeaux from Corinthians in the 2016 winter transfer window, has made 22 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring seven times and setting up six goals.



It remains to be seen if Arsenal manage to sign Malcom, whose present contract with the French club runs until 2021, before the transfer window slams shut on 31st January.

