XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/01/2018 - 14:24 GMT

Bordeaux Soften Position On Departure of Arsenal Target Malcom

 




Bordeaux could allow Arsenal target Malcom to leave this month if they receive a huge offer for the winger, it has been claimed.

The Gunners have identified Malcom as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is reportedly close to joining Manchester United this month.




Arsenal’s hierarchy have seemingly discussed the possibility of signing the 20-year-old in this month's transfer window with their Bordeaux counterparts, with the Ligue 1 outfit insisting that that they were not prepared to part ways with the youngster this month.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Bordeaux could be tempted to sell Malcom in the current transfer window if they receive a huge offer for the starlet.
 


Arsenal are seemingly prepared to offer €50m to Bordeaux for Malcom, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Brazil Under-23 international, who joined Bordeaux from Corinthians in the 2016 winter transfer window, has made 22 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring seven times and setting up six goals.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal manage to sign Malcom, whose present contract with the French club runs until 2021, before the transfer window slams shut on 31st January.
 